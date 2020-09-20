Open arms, ears to those struggling to find hope

September is Suicide Prevention Month, an issue near to my heart. I’m a survivor of suicide. I’ve buried one of my dearest friends who took his own life. To honor his memory, I want to talk about despair and hope. Despair isn’t singular; it’s plural. It’s often a multitude of heartaches, tragedies, disappointments and defeats. It’s a confluence of events often so miniscule and mundane that only in this multitude does it seem to cast even the slightest shadow over our lives.
Often, when people do not see a suicide coming, it is because they envision despair in the singular sense and not as a culmination of many darknesses descending until the very last glimmer of light seems eternally shrouded. A candle lighting a room can seem so bright, but once snuffed out you at last see the shadows waiting to envelop it.
You can honor those you love then, and those who’ve gone before, by recognizing the realities of trauma, privation, loneliness and nameless suffering. It isn’t always obvious; too often we bury our heartaches deep in order to project the happiness and tranquility society demands of us. You can refuse to accept this by opening your heart and your arms to those in your orbit, by giving space for vulnerability, honesty and discomfort.
Despite the depth and breadth and weight of despair on our hearts and souls there is always hope. You can’t save everyone, but you can give hope and extend compassion to everyone. You can talk openly about mental health, trauma, or the darkest corners of your life and allow others to do the same. This is where hope comes in: by giving space to light, by giving room for love and acceptance, we make it possible for the darkness to be overcome. This saves lives.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!