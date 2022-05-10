Opportunity a ‘golden one’

Sometimes it is hard to recognize an opportunity that provides a truly golden opportunity. This was the case that was provided to Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele when a few concerned citizens penned Letters to the Editor of The Grand Island Independent as to having some concerns with the disposition of the Grand Island Veterans Home and property, and a big thank you to those citizens.

The local newspaper published them without editing them, another big thank you to The Independent. This was not taken as some type of negative challenge to the mayor but rather a golden opportunity to do his job, being part of the oath that he would be accountable and be very transparent in doing his publicly elected duties.

The Sunday paper, April 24, saw on the editorial page a very accountable step by step editorial taken by this mayor and other city members elected officials as to the past, present and future disposition of this property. This is what the letter writers wanted and are so very appreciative of the mayor’s efforts in providing this information. This is in accordance with the Accountability Act and is sometimes ignored by elected officials.

This should satisfy all the concerned citizens of this area. And a very special thank you from a very special group, aka the veterans.

Thank you, Roger Steele.