Opposition to mask mandates goes against advice of experts who know the facts on COVID-19

On March 6, 2020, Nebraska counted its first confirmed case of COVID-19. A year later, we have counted 204,000 people infected with this virus (10.5% of Nebraska’s population) Of those, 158,000 have recovered, and 2,000 have died, with 44,000 cases still actively infected.

Nebraska has been extremely lucky in that we have a governor and many city council members in Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings who by intuition are more informed than:

— The president of the United States.

— The president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with almost all infectious disease experts in the country.

— The Centers for Disease Control.

— The Two Rivers, South Heartland and Central District health departments.

— Most CEOs of major consumer outlets.

— Most of Nebraska’s public, who continue to wear masks.

These leaders have relieved us of the burden to wear these uncomfortable face masks, knowing that we and the people we encounter are bulletproof, and no harm will come to us or them from this long gone virus still being pushed by the pinko left.

Please thank the governor and these city council members for nullifying medical science in favor of the comfort of us little people.