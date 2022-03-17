Options for parents, guardians caring for those with developmental disabilities

Across Nebraska, we have vulnerable individuals and families who need help in caring for their loved ones. I will address primarily those who need a level of care that you may not be aware of which is offered in our state.

In a small percentage of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, we also experience significant behaviors that are challenging to manage by parents, guardians and caregivers. This service need can sometimes be facilitated by approved group-home providers in the community as well as independent providers who are hired by the individual’s family.

There is another wonderful option that you may have heard of, but you possibly have information and beliefs which are not accurate in 2022.

The Beatrice State Developmental Center in Beatrice is an intermediate care facility, which is operated by the state. BSDC was established in 1885 as a completely self-sustaining state institution for the feeble-minded youths. Today, BSDC is a 24-hour state and federally funded residential treatment facility dedicated to the provision of specialized psychological, medical and developmental supports to people with IDD.

BSDC is located on 100-acre campus offering care that is delivered in small, homelike settings, along with needed services and supports, which offer residents considerable space and freedom. The staff at BSDC have a long and caring history of offering some of the best care for some of our most vulnerable. Yes, there have been times in the past where there have been some challenges to the level of care being offered. These challenges have been resolved years ago and today the residents and the guardians experience an environment and level of care that is at the highest level.

Please feel free to contact me, Joe Valenti, at 402-598-3585 or Joevalenti1@cox.net with any questions and comments.