The “Ask the Doctors” column in the Sunday Independent explained the function of the thymus gland, which helps to produce T-lymphocytes or T-cells. These are white blood cells that “protect the body from bacteria, fungi, viruses and other pathogens,” according to the doctors. The doctors stated that T-cells undergo a complex process that teaches them how to recognize potentially dangerous and deadly invaders. T-cells circulate throughout the body to attack and destroy the deadly invaders. T-cells also activate other cells that are part of the body’s immune systems, according to the doctors. Even more amazing is the fact that T-cells are just one of the many body parts that enable all of us to live and function, including lungs, the heart and circulatory system, eyes, kidneys and liver, which clean impurities from our bodies, skin which protects us from diseases, etc. The list could go on and on.
Conventional wisdom says that all of these body parts evolved by chance, trial and error, etc., over millions of years. However, take away even something as small as T-cells and the rest of the body would soon be destroyed by germs, viruses and other pathogens, so how could the rest of the body survive before evolution developed T-cells?
Thousands of years before the scientific age, King David, by God’s inspiration, wrote: “I praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” Psalm 139:14. Which makes more sense, evolution by random chance and mutation or creation by an all-wise and all-powerful God?
