‘Our country is off track’

  • Updated
  • 0

I was 18 years old and sworn into the U.S. Navy when I was placed on the Denver Zephre train (state of the art) that traveled at 78 mph on two tracks. It was Dec. 5, 1956, when I was headed for Chicago and basic training. I was issued a New Testament (God), a uniform (country) and was committed to a total obligation of six years. That beautiful train reminds me of the USA, my country, and the Bible of my God.

God and country are two vital tracks that America was built upon. This is confirmed by our coins and bills inscribed with “In God We Trust.”

A disaster has happened as we have become derailed. God is politically incorrect and our flag, by too many, is disdained. Our country is off track and leaning the wrong direction.

God we need you, to get us back on track, we have too much to lose.

In the name of our Savior and your son, I pray.

