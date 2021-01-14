Our country will go on without Donald Trump

I will first give a little family background. Henry Avey, aka Evy, Eavey, Ebby, came to America in October of 1732, landing at the port of Philadelphia, on board the ship Samuel. Henry was a native of Bern, Switzerland. Henry had three sons, John, Jacob and Joseph. The Seven Years War, aka the French and Indian War, was being fought in Maryland where the family had settled. The not-so-wonderful Brits drafted all three of the Avey boys, including my generation-nine grandfather, 16-year-old Joseph. The Avey boys were stationed at Fort Frederick in Maryland. At the conclusion of the war, the Brits sent colonial Maryland a bill for “protection” of these colonies.

A very short time later, the rebellious colonists decided they had enough of these not-so-wonderful Brits and went to war for their independence. Needless to say, all three of the Avey boys were more than eager to fight against, instead of beside, the Brits. By the way, America was the only nation to have won their independence from the Brits through means of a war.