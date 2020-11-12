Our political system is broken

The morning after Election Day one lesson was and remains even more clear. We are a broken nation with a broken political system. Most of the political leaders, not all but most, have admitted it. Even the numbers shout it.

While this is an important inescapable realization, my caution is — Watch out!

There will be a lot of talk. A lot of ideas. A lot of systems people declaring they are ready to fix the system.

Don’t be fooled! A broken system cannot fix itself. The broken pillars, mindsets, rules and traditions themselves have to be removed.

Hear me now! Not the Constitution, but the pillars, mindsets, rules, traditions, and thus systems, built on them must be removed if we want to return to union, want to preserve the Union we call the United States of America.

Born in internal conflict, these nonconstitutional systems have replaced the power of we the people and eroded the value of our elections. Simply put, they have bred the all-out political war that has engulfed our treasured democracy.

Hear me now!

The leaders and members of our government and the political party establishments cannot fix the system, cannot fix our country.

We the people must come together outside of these broken systems, despite our seemingly incompatible differences, and create a movement for change, for removing the broken, and rebuilding the needed structures of dialogue and problem solving required to create a more perfect union.