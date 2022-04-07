Our relative was not homeless

I am writing this letter with a heavy heart to ask that the Grand Island Police and the Grand Island Independent stop calling my deceased nephew a “40-year-old homeless man.” He was not homeless, he has a large family who loves him very much. He has a name and it is Jimmy Johnson. It is so hard on the family to see him identified as a homeless man.

It is so sad that we do have homeless here in Nebraska. Nebraska has a lot of money. Look at the big vehicles and three-car garages. They should be ashamed that they don’t help the homeless, elderly or hungry.

He lived in Central City with a sister. He is a father, son, brother, nephew and friend. Please stop and think of the family. Because he had an Arizona driver’s license, does not make him homeless. That’s all we have heard on the radio, TV and newspaper. He has lived here since 2011.