Packing plant workers treated inhumanely

The glossing over of the American worker continues. It does not matter if a first line of defense, vaccinations, has been given to workers now after so much death and inability from local, state and federal officials to roll out a proper vaccination plan among many meatpacking companies that followed CDC guidelines.

Vaccinations were much-needed in the beginning in March 2020. No vaccination can cure what has happened to the meatpacker families in Grand Island and throughout the state. No vaccination can cure the injustice and inhumane conditions meatpacking plants have given their American workers in Grand Island, Nebraska and nationally.

Nebraska’s biggest economic force is its people, its resilience and our agricultural economy. Packing plant workers are part of that workforce, and yet, they continue to be treated inhumanely and are no less replaceable.

Workers’ rights are human rights and we will continue to fight for human working rights. And as unions choose to ignore their own, I remind them it is the people’s power that has put them there and it is the unions that should empower them with proper presentation. Can unions give workers people power? Yes, they can.