Pam Lancaster, Gary Quandt, Karen Bredthauer doing good job for Hall County
In the upcoming election, three of our county commissioners deserve your votes for re-election.

Pam Lancaster, Gary Quandt and Karen Bredthauer all do a fantastic job in a sometimes difficult position. All three have the taxpayers’ best interests at heart; all three care very deeply about Grand Island and Hall County. All three care about the best interests of the veterans of the county, and all should be re-elected.

Pam Lancaster is running unopposed, but both Gary Quandt and Karen Bredthauer face an opponent in the upcoming election. Please vote for them if they are in your district; all three of them will continue to do the right things on the board of commissioners.

