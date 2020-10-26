Parallels between U.S., Rome’s demise

I am so concerned about our country and rather than just ponder my concern I felt like I should share my heart. I do lots of reading and couldn’t help but notice parallels between our country today and Rome’s demise many years ago.

In the late 1700s Edward Gibbon wrote “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.” Rome fell, not by military power, but because of decadence within the Roman culture. Gibbon gave five reasons.

1.) Rome experienced a rapid increase in divorce. A nation never falls until it starts to decay at the center, and the home is the very center of our society.

2.) Higher and higher taxes, and the spending of public monies with free bread and circuses for the populace. The average American is now so used to deficit spending that he cannot possibly realize that we are on the broad road that leads to the destruction of our national economy.

3.) The mad craze with pleasure. When a nation spends far more for fun and pleasure than it does for religious and welfare benevolences, it is on shaky foundations. Billions of dollars are squandered every year on non-essentials.

4.) Building of gigantic armaments. Rome’s international influence became less and less and she had to arm more and more.