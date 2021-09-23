Parents should provide children's health education

I am amazed at the editorial from the Lincoln Journal Star that was reprinted in The Grand Island Independent Sept. 14. In the second sentence it states that children must have a trusted, qualified and willing adult to teach our state’s youth what they must know as they grow up. This implies that their parents have none of those qualifications. Really?

This implies that only the state’s board of education has all the right answers to the healthy raising of the children of Nebraska — the parents are unqualified at best. What next, selective breeding, only certain adults may have children? Did you not learn anything from history? A European nation, Germany, had all these same questions and answers back in the 1930s and ’40s. The German leader, Adolph Hitler, was attempting to create a super race of individuals. His Nazi party was to be respected, qualified and trusted, as they knew best. The Nazi party was involved in selective breeding for the next super Germany.

The lack of any knowledge of history reminds me of about some 50 years ago when the U.S. decided to leave Vietnam and the fall of Saigon. No lessons learned here, as we have now repeated that same mistake in Kabul, Afghanistan.

I feel children respect and trust their parents, even if the Nebraska Board of Education does not. Some things are the responsibility of the parents, not some publicly elected board.