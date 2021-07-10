Past scholarship winners to present concert Sunday at GISH

Area residents can enjoy a free concert this Sunday at Grand Island Senior High School — the auditorium’s first public event since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Six former Grand Island Concert Association Patrons of Music Scholarship winners will perform beginning at 4 p.m.

The Patrons of Music was formed in the 1980s to support the concert association and has been awarding annual scholarships for nearly 40 years. The Patrons currently give five $1,000 awards each year.

The concert also marks the kickoff of the concert association’s 2021-22 season that will offer seven excellent programs including a finalé concert by Cassandré Faimon-Haygood. The noted Branson performer is a Grand Island native.

I urge everyone to come out and celebrate this return to the stage and to consider a season membership to this outstanding series.