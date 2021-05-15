Paws for Prevention scheduled to show animals’ impact on mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. That is why, in May, hundreds of organizations across the country are raising awareness of mental health. Inspire others to raise awareness and take part in sharing information, resources and support for mental health conditions.

This year on May 22, the Paws for Prevention event will be held in Grand Island. Pets are part of our everyday lives and part of our families. They provide us with companionship, but also with emotional support, reduce our stress levels, sense of loneliness and can reduce anxiety and depression.

This is a free event for all ages and friendly pets; we encourage donations, but it’s not required to participate. For more information, email manfullsandy@gmail.com or visit afsp.org/chapter/nebraska#events.

In crisis: Call the lifeline 800-273-8255 or Text help to 741741

Remember, you are not alone.