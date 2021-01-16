Peaceful protests are a right, but Capitol violence was sedition

I would like to thank Robert Kunze of Aurora for his service and I completely agree that he was exercising his right to protest peacefully in Washington, D.C.

I also believe 99% of the Black Lives Matter protesters were exercising this same right.

The act of sedition Jan. 6 started with the Capitol being violently attacked with the ultimate loss of a law enforcement officer’s life. There is no doubt that President Trump was responsible for this.

I would also like to thank Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse for putting democracy ahead of party loyalty.

Rep. Adrian Smith has not shown the same integrity and no respect for our peaceful transfer of power.