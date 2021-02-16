 Skip to main content
Pedal-assisted electric bikes should be allowed on trails
In the Independent article on Jan. 9 regarding electric bikes, Todd McCoy of the city of Grand Island said that electric powered bikes are not allowed on Grand Island bike trails.

Nebraska Revised Statute Chapter 60-611 states electric bicycles with pedal-assisted power and maximum assisted speed of 20 mph are not motorized vehicles. They are bicycles and should be allowed on the trails. The incident that occurred where an electric bike ran into another bicycle appears to be from rider error not following the bike trail rules of announcing yourself when overtaking another bicycle or walker.

Assisted pedal power means the bike will not move without pedaling. All it does is amplify the amount of force required to move the bicycle.

