People behind new health education standards anonymous

Hey, all you hard working taxpayers, how do you like your tax dollars going to fund the Nebraska Board of Education’s newest brainstorming of overhauling the health education standards of children? Those members on the board hide behind these anonymous people of their choosing they have hired with your tax dollars to research and rewrite these “higher” standards.

This entire, perverted agenda appears to harm our very innocent children by some misguided and secret members of non-intelligent adults who need desperately some higher doses of head pills. Leave the children alone. Let them enjoy their youth as they will soon be adults and will have several opportunities to make their own decisions.

You are simply not allowed to know who these very bright lights are (actually dim lights). What will happen if little Johnnie flunks their new version of sex ed for “babies?”

I think if we are going to defund anything it would be this group and their bosses, the State Board of Education. We do need policemen, but we do not need our little innocent babies being taught this type of nonsense.

How do you like your tax dollars at work, people?