People in protest crowd couldn’t see violence in Capitol

Having been privileged to be present at the very beginning of the 1960s race-related riots — in New York in 1964, as a news intern — I’m here to say that not all riotous actions are seen by bystanders, even those close by. At one point there I was unexpectedly, painfully punched in the gut by a resident as we walked on the busy main street of Harlem — but I’m sure few fellow walkers even noticed. Likewise with the rioting at the U.S. Capitol, as seen by Aurora’s Robert Kunze, as reported on in The Independent on Jan. 12).
Obviously, there were hundreds of people present outside the Capitol — as seen on live TV — and they were not violent, as Kunze notes. But those people couldn’t have seen what was being done by the hundreds who had entered the building.
Also, the distance from the White House to the Capitol is not “a distance of four blocks,” as Kunze reportedly said. It is about 10 or 12 blocks.