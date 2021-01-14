People in protest crowd couldn’t see violence in Capitol

Having been privileged to be present at the very beginning of the 1960s race-related riots — in New York in 1964, as a news intern — I’m here to say that not all riotous actions are seen by bystanders, even those close by. At one point there I was unexpectedly, painfully punched in the gut by a resident as we walked on the busy main street of Harlem — but I’m sure few fellow walkers even noticed. Likewise with the rioting at the U.S. Capitol, as seen by Aurora’s Robert Kunze, as reported on in The Independent on Jan. 12).