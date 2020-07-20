I am writing in response to Emelia Richling’s July 13 column on how pets show us to be better humans.
As an almost 89-year-old pet lover myself, I have experienced all the emotions she pointed out in her writing, and the older one gets, the dearer the pets become.
They are very much a member of the family if you treat them right, and no cynic can prove otherwise.
