Pipeline shutdown means loss of jobs, taxes from land
Thanks, President Biden. We want to thank you for shutting down the Keystone Pipeline. It will protect our vast grasslands, the orange-lip frog and our jackalope from pollution.

Also, we appreciate the loss on jobs and saving us from collecting taxes on the land.

