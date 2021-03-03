‘Pods’ shouldn’t be necessary for prom to happen at Grand Island Senior High

As a 12th-grader at Grand Island Senior High, I have witnessed many things, such as the implementation of the academy system, several changes in class schedules, as well as the response to COVID-19. Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with a student board representative, during which they addressed my questions and concerns about prom. While I was glad to hear prom is happening in person this year, some of the implementations, as well as the makeup of the district’s COVID pandemic board, left me scratching my head.

Prom is happening in person and there will be two time slots students can sign up for. During these time slots students will be put into groups consisting of 12 people and the dance floor will be sectioned off into nine “pods.” One has to consider, does this really make sense when the same students are crowding the hallways, and sitting shoulder to shoulder during 90-minute classes every day? While prom is not considered essential, the same students are in contact with each other regardless. I am happy to say that the school has done a good job with keeping cases down; however, there is little to no social distancing. For them to claim we can’t have prom due to social distancing is an absurd statement. If they were to get rid of these “pods” many precautions would still be in place such as mask wearing, time slots and the utilization of the new needlepoint bipolar ionization system.