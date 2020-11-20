Politics should not take priority over religious convictions

It was interesting to read Jane Kleeb’s comments in the Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 14, addressing her opinion on clergy speaking about abortion from the pulpit.
I believe Ms. Kleeb recognizes the Catholic Church’s position in protecting human life and not the slaughter of the unborn child. I believe her comments were presented to appease and shore up the support of her liberal political base — politics over religious convictions, how sad.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!