Politics should not take priority over religious convictions
It was interesting to read Jane Kleeb’s comments in the Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 14, addressing her opinion on clergy speaking about abortion from the pulpit.

I believe Ms. Kleeb recognizes the Catholic Church’s position in protecting human life and not the slaughter of the unborn child. I believe her comments were presented to appease and shore up the support of her liberal political base — politics over religious convictions, how sad.

