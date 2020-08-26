Postal Service changes are dangerous

It doesn’t matter how you may feel about mail-in voting. You need to speak up in support of the Postal Service and oppose the changes being made. Changes the postmaster general is currently making will continue long after the election and potentially destroy the Postal Service. I started with USPS in the 1970s when mail was worked manually and have seen all the changes and mistakes by management and I feel my 30 years qualifies me to comment on what is being done.
It is either machines or humans sorting the mail. The sorting machines currently being taken out of service sort 20,000 to 25,000 letters per hour, while a human can sort 300 to 400 pieces per hour. How is removing machines going to save money?
Overtime is being eliminated. The large amount of overtime being used was the result of poor management decisions in the past. Reality is any processing facility requires a minimum of people to operate and give good service, but so many jobs have been eliminated in the past 10 years, the only way to have that minimum number is through overtime. Take Omaha for example. When processing moved to Omaha to eliminate a few jobs, it suddenly took three days to get a letter across town. Things improved to two days but now with no overtime it can take up to five days.
The Postal Service is still important to our nation. Too many people still rely on the post office to provide delivery service, especially in small-town Nebraska. To anyone who gets their prescriptions by mail the Postal Service is a lifeline. Anyone who mails to a serviceman overseas knows it can only be done through the Postal Service. Speak up to our congressmen. Please do not let a postmaster general with strong ties to the competition at UPS do unrepairable damage to the Postal Service.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!