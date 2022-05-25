 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Primary election not a pretty one

  • 0

Thank goodness the primary is over. Wow, the Republican Party sure sank to new depths. Why do we want Washington style politics in Nebraska. It wouldn’t have taken much more and they would have lost at least one loyal supporter.

How bad was it? The phone calls were identified as “Spam Risk”. How appropriate.

I sure hope they run a straightforward campaign and treat us like we can actually think for ourselves. I hope the Republicans can actually tell us what they think and why they believe in their stance. Maybe, our candidate for governor will actually debate.

Good luck Republicans, you haven’t lost me yet, but you sure need to pick up your game.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Support marriage, fathers

Up until the early ‘70s, fidelity and marriage was encouraged and celebrated. Men took pride in working, supporting their wives and families a…

Headline questioned

I don’t know what you were thinking or what made you decide to put “Heart full of hate” on the same front page as “Class of 2022” of May 16 ed…

Where was the school board?

It’s hard to believe that it took a dad/coach to do the job of both the board of education and teachers union. You just get to a point where s…

Law and order platform

Nebraska has a problem, and that problem is attracting and retaining qualified individuals who want to be law enforcement officers. Across the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts