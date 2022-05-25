Primary election not a pretty one

Thank goodness the primary is over. Wow, the Republican Party sure sank to new depths. Why do we want Washington style politics in Nebraska. It wouldn’t have taken much more and they would have lost at least one loyal supporter.

How bad was it? The phone calls were identified as “Spam Risk”. How appropriate.

I sure hope they run a straightforward campaign and treat us like we can actually think for ourselves. I hope the Republicans can actually tell us what they think and why they believe in their stance. Maybe, our candidate for governor will actually debate.

Good luck Republicans, you haven’t lost me yet, but you sure need to pick up your game.