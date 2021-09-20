Project Connect needs volunteers to help homeless

Project Connect is returning to Grand Island this October. Project Connect is national program that has been adapted by more than 200 communities in the U.S. and beyond. Project Connect is a one-day, one-stop event for our area’s homeless and near homeless individuals and families.

For many years we’ve had an amazing team of volunteers to make sure clients in need of services are provided excellent customer service during their time at the event. We hope you’ll consider joining us in volunteering. No prior experience is needed; training will be provided. If you have a heart to serve your community, and are available on Thursday, Oct. 28, we’d love to have you. The event will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Please visit www.projectconnectgi.org to sign up to volunteer or call Hope Harbor at 385-5190 for help. We hope you’ll join us.