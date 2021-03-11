 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Promotion of meat is not healthy
0 comments

Promotion of meat is not healthy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ designation of March 20 as “Meat on the Menu Day,” in reaction to the global MeatOut observance, makes no sense for the health of our state’s residents.

Consumption of animal products is associated with elevated risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Major viral epidemics have originated with animals raised for food.

Meat and dairy products are laden with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, pathogens and antibiotics. They lack complex carbohydrates and fiber and many essential vitamins and minerals.

If we really want to support farmers and ranchers, we’d help them transition to a healthier and more sustainable food platform, with a focus on plant-based agriculture. It truly is the wave of the future.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts