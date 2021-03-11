Promotion of meat is not healthy

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ designation of March 20 as “Meat on the Menu Day,” in reaction to the global MeatOut observance, makes no sense for the health of our state’s residents.

Consumption of animal products is associated with elevated risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. Major viral epidemics have originated with animals raised for food.

Meat and dairy products are laden with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, pathogens and antibiotics. They lack complex carbohydrates and fiber and many essential vitamins and minerals.

If we really want to support farmers and ranchers, we’d help them transition to a healthier and more sustainable food platform, with a focus on plant-based agriculture. It truly is the wave of the future.