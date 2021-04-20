Protect farmers, take climate action

The recent election season and current state of affairs have only proven that politicians use hot-button issues to garner support, only to turn back on their promises once elected.

Rep. Adrian Smith uses a platform of protecting Nebraska’s economy and resources to be elected, and by endorsing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, Smith can prove to his electors that his promises for Nebraska’s citizens are not just illusions.

The EICDA’s purpose is to reduce U.S. carbon emissions by placing a tax on carbon, encouraging companies to find innovative ways to lower their emissions. The money collected will be allocated equally to the American people monthly through a dividend. The government institutes the fee, but receives none of the money collected.

Agriculture is a huge part of Nebraska’s economy, and this system is being affected by climate change. Consistently rising temperatures lead to more evaporation, leaving water sources that supply irrigation across the Midwest to dry up. The Ogallala Aquifer is quickly depleting, leaving us with few options. Hotter weather leads to less fertile livestock, parasites that thrive in heat, and decreased crop yield. These extreme changes are detrimental to Nebraska’s farmers, whom our elected representatives, such as Smith, swear to protect.