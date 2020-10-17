Provide students accurate history lessons

Was the United States, which we refer to as America, founded in 1776 or 1619? We celebrate Independence Day, which is the annual commemoration of the Declaration of Independence signing. The formal statement was written by Thomas Jefferson and adopted July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress, declaring the 13 American colonies free and independent of Great Britain — there were 36 signers.

The New York Times contends that America’s true founding was 1619; and they are determined to teach this false information to America’s school children. Right now more than 3,500 classrooms across America are including “1619 Project” lesson plans in their history curriculum, which includes school districts in Chicago, Newark, N.J., New York City and Washington, D.C.

I have addressed my concern regarding this “1619 Project” when I first learned of it through an interview with Robert Woodson of the Woodson Center by a Mark Levan program on Fox News. I suggest concerned parents, educators and board of education members should be aware and suspicious of the “1619 Project,” as it is inaccurate history. It should be replaced by the historically accurate “1776 Project,” which presents the true historical facts by multiple historians of the Woodson Center. To learn about the historical inaccuracies the Woodson Center had identified, they attempted to correct the “1619” errors with the author of the “1619 Project,” with no attempt to correct the obvious errors. Thus the more accurate historical “1776 Project” was produced by the Woodson Center.