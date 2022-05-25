Public transportation needs to be a priority

Integration — not segregation. We don’t have a bus system in Grand Island. The one that comes close to this is the Hall County Grand Generation bus system. For whatever reason, the city and other institutions don’t think we need public transportation or need to walk in-between Third and Fourth streets.

The issues stem from the integration of the a new bus system and possibly riding with other low income earners of a different race. Segregation is invisible because it is normal. City problems seldom come from the top, they come from the average American; and its we the people who know these problems and know how to solve them. There are Americans who do not only drive vehicles, but walk the street and at times have no vehicles that they can afford.

Trust our eyes, instead, to understand that cities are unorganized complex orders, and its people that bring life. The city concerns itself with new investors of real-estate or the motor vehicle industry and urban sprawl development thinking that sterilizing our city with cheap commercial, industrial and residential new structures will revitalize Grand Island.

But have they asked all people on the street for what’s needed. Even though these structures are new or refurbished to a point, the city is losing flavor and personality in Grand Island by ignoring more then half its population who cannot drive.