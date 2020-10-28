Quandt a ‘man of heart’

I’m writing today in support of Gary Quandt, county commissioner.
Gary is one of the most selfless men I’ve ever known. He works tirelessly to make Hall County residents’ lives better. He is not a man of wealth, but rather a man of heart. He works hard to support our veterans and to honor their service to our country. He dives into every project and agency he can, working along side other leaders.
Please support Gary Quandt with your vote. This workhorse is badly needed. We need to keep him as long as we possibly can.
