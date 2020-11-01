Quandt a strong voice for all

Gary Quandt is a Hall County commissioner every taxpayer can be proud of. He is a strong voice for all people.
Here is an example. A few weeks ago, during property tax assessments and protests, it came to Gary’s attention that three small churches had lost their tax-exempt status because the pastors were unaware of exactly how to fill out the paperwork required by the Hall County Assessor’s Office. Gary printed new forms, contacted the pastors of the churches, and arranged for people to assist with filling out the forms. He went so far as to see that the cost of submitting the new forms to the Tax Equalization and Review Commission was covered. These churches could not afford to pay the property tax that would have been assessed them.
Gary does not attend any of these churches; however, he made sure that those who wished to worship are able to do so with their friends and relatives. This is the type of Act of Kindness that we should appreciate.
Vote Gary Quandt for Hall County commissioner. A guy who sincerely cares for all of us.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!