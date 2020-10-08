Quandt has outstanding record on Hall County board

Vote for Gary Quandt. Gary has an outstanding service record on our Hall County Board of Commissioners. Contact Gary anytime if you have a need or an idea. He is quick to respond and follow through if at all possible. Solving your needs is his goal.
Interest in and caring for active military members and retired veterans remain at the top of Gary’s list.
My wife and I, along with many other Hall County residents, will be voting for Gary Quandt. Thank you to Gary for backing the needs of Hall County residents.
