Quandt unmatched in dedication to Grand Island

Please vote for Gary Quandt for Hall County commissioner. He has served for over 20 years and has done an amazing job. Gary serves on so many boards for the betterment of our community and works hard on each one. His many hours of time, labor and caring for our veterans is unmatchable. He fights hard for this wonderful community, and no one can match Gary’s hours and dedication for our veterans or his giving, caring spirit for our town.
Please vote for his hard working commissioner and let him continue his amazing service to our community.
