Questions about CPNRD's new office building
With the current dryness, the Central Platte Natural Resources District should not build a new office building. Rather, the money would pay for 76 new corner system pivots at a price of $200,000 per pivot going half the money cost share and would pay for more pivots if just a 25% cost share.

There is not safe water at the new location for this so-called educational center. It’s too close to the old Ordnance Plant. The current office northeast of Westside Bowling is just fine and will serve Grand Island better.

The NRDs have too much money to spend while our county budgets struggle.

