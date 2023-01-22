 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
ACT OF KINDNESS

Quick-thinking Grand Island couple saves shopping trip

  • 0

With no school, kids in Palmer got out for some sledding fun.

Several weeks ago when the wind was howling, I stopped at Walmart to pick up groceries. I take my own plastic tote bags so I don’t have to use their plastic bags.

As usual, I pulled a cart out of those parked outside and taking leave of my senses, I put my plastic totes into said cart. Well, it didn’t take but two seconds for the wind to whip them out and carry them across the parking lot. I tried to run after them, but being the old lady I am, there was no way I could catch up with them. Every time I got close, the wind gusted again and away they went.

In the meantime, a very nice couple saw my plight and pulled up vertical to the curb along Diers. The lady jumped out of the car just as I got there and told me to wait on the curb. She ran across Diers and grabbed one of the bags while the other got caught on a fence. She returned them both to me and then she and her husband, who said he was a veteran, kindly drove me to the grocery entrance where I got a hug and a “Merry Christmas.”

People are also reading…

I want to thank this couple for their help and their kindness. Unfortunately, I didn’t get their names but God knows who they are and may he bless them abundantly. To them, I hope you had a Merry Christmas and I wish you both a happy, prosperous, healthy new year.

Caroline Donahoo

Grand Island

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students help spread holiday cheer

Each year the Nebraska Admirals Association organizes “Operation Ornaments.” This project provides the public an opportunity to create a handm…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts