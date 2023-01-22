Quick-thinking Grand Island couple saves shopping trip

Several weeks ago when the wind was howling, I stopped at Walmart to pick up groceries. I take my own plastic tote bags so I don’t have to use their plastic bags.

As usual, I pulled a cart out of those parked outside and taking leave of my senses, I put my plastic totes into said cart. Well, it didn’t take but two seconds for the wind to whip them out and carry them across the parking lot. I tried to run after them, but being the old lady I am, there was no way I could catch up with them. Every time I got close, the wind gusted again and away they went.

In the meantime, a very nice couple saw my plight and pulled up vertical to the curb along Diers. The lady jumped out of the car just as I got there and told me to wait on the curb. She ran across Diers and grabbed one of the bags while the other got caught on a fence. She returned them both to me and then she and her husband, who said he was a veteran, kindly drove me to the grocery entrance where I got a hug and a “Merry Christmas.”

I want to thank this couple for their help and their kindness. Unfortunately, I didn’t get their names but God knows who they are and may he bless them abundantly. To them, I hope you had a Merry Christmas and I wish you both a happy, prosperous, healthy new year.

Caroline Donahoo

Grand Island