Railside Christmas music a reminder of beauty around us

As Christmas has approached, I have found it harder and harder to get into the spirit despite the Lifetime or Hallmark Christmas movies on constant loop in my apartment. We have had a year of loss, a deepening political divide and isolation — not all completely pandemic-related. Now it’s winter — the days are shorter, the temperature is below freezing and the snow is here. Can 2020 just be over yet?

This morning as I walked to work, small snowflakes fell and danced and swirled past the buildings downtown as “Hallelujah” played over speakers from the rooftops. It was stunning. As the hallelujah’s rose and fell, I just stopped to take it in. In this moment, I felt a calming sensation, like the Christmas spirit in the air washed over me. I needed that — I needed a reminder of the beauty of winter, of Christmas, and life around us.

To whoever is playing the Christmas music downtown or whoever’s idea it was, I first apologize to not knowing who is responsible and second, I want to extend my sincerest thank you. I hope this continues and becomes a tradition we all can look forward to each year. Please everyone, bundle up and take a stroll through downtown before Christmas — it might just be the reminder you need too.