Ray Aguilar negative campaign ads are a turnoff for voter

Today I received another political ad from Ray Aguilar. I find it hard to understand why he needs to be so negative. It seems to me that he should be highlighting his accomplishments as a former state senator instead of tearing down a fine gentleman in our community.
The many negative ads against Dan Quick have turned me against Mr. Aguilar, even though I am a lifelong registered Republican. I am thankful that Dan Quick has risen above such nonsense attacks against his opponent. He gets my vote.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!