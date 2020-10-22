 Skip to main content
Ray Aguilar negative campaign ads are a turnoff for voter
Today I received another political ad from Ray Aguilar. I find it hard to understand why he needs to be so negative. It seems to me that he should be highlighting his accomplishments as a former state senator instead of tearing down a fine gentleman in our community.

The many negative ads against Dan Quick have turned me against Mr. Aguilar, even though I am a lifelong registered Republican. I am thankful that Dan Quick has risen above such nonsense attacks against his opponent. He gets my vote.

