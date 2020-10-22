Ray Aguilar will be strong voice for working families, children

We need to send Ray Aguilar back to the Nebraska Legislature because he will be a strong voice for Grand Island’s working families and our children.

As a former member of the Governor’s Task Force on Children, former youth mentor, and a former PTA president and as our state senator, Ray made Grand Island children and their education a top priority.

Ray invested in the most important priorities of our state, the education of our children, so they are prepared to compete in a technology-driven, global free-market economy.

Ray will fight for Grand Island to receive more state aid to reduce local property taxes so that we keep the quality of education that our children deserve.

For the future of Grand Island and the future of our children, please vote for Ray Aguilar for Legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 3.