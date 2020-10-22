 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ray Aguilar will be strong voice for working families, children
0 comments

Ray Aguilar will be strong voice for working families, children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We need to send Ray Aguilar back to the Nebraska Legislature because he will be a strong voice for Grand Island’s working families and our children.

As a former member of the Governor’s Task Force on Children, former youth mentor, and a former PTA president and as our state senator, Ray made Grand Island children and their education a top priority.

Ray invested in the most important priorities of our state, the education of our children, so they are prepared to compete in a technology-driven, global free-market economy.

Ray will fight for Grand Island to receive more state aid to reduce local property taxes so that we keep the quality of education that our children deserve.

For the future of Grand Island and the future of our children, please vote for Ray Aguilar for Legislature on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts