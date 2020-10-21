Ray Aguilar will have conservative approach in Legislature

As a small business owner and friend, I am writing to offer my wholehearted support for Ray Aguilar for the Nebraska Legislature. I’ve known and worked with Ray for over 20 years on issues that face Grand Island and our state.

As a community leader, Ray has a distinguished and conservative record of serving us as Grand Island’s state senator in the Nebraska Legislature.

I know that Ray will always stand up for hard working families, small businesses and seniors. Ray will bring principles of limited government, hard work and standing up for our country, our veterans and our law enforcement to the Legislature.

Ray has the experience and proven conservative track record to get real property tax relief, create good paying jobs to grow the Grand Island economy.

Please vote for Ray Aguilar for Legislature on Nov. 3.