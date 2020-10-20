Ray Aguilar will work in Legislature for job creation, strong economy

I’m supporting Ray Aguilar for Nebraska Legislature because Ray knows how important a strong economy and good paying jobs are for Grand Island’s hard-working families. We need a leader like Ray back in the Nebraska Legislature because he will always fight for working families, our children, seniors, veterans and the men and women that protect us.

As a former member of the Grand Island City Council and Grand Island’s state senator for a decade, Ray worked hard to invest in our most important priorities … education, tax relief and job creation. And a community volunteer and board member of the Third City Community Clinic, Ray understands that affordable and accessible health care is a must.

Ray has not only my support, but the endorsements of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Adrian Smith and Rep. Don Bacon, a former Offutt Air Force Base and retired brigadier general, because of his conservative record of getting things done for Grand Island.

As our next state senator, Ray will make a positive difference for Grand Island and make our community an even better place to live, work and raise a family.

On Nov. 3, join me in voting for Ray Aguilar for Legislature.