Reader earns right to express himself

I did enjoy the Letter to the Editor in the St. Patty’s Day paper, March 17, from Bert Peterson. I have heard the term, “spin doctor,” on many occasions, but never quite knew its true meaning. Thank you, Mr. Peterson, for enlightening me.

I know you must be very proud of your letter or you would not have written it, but I also did notice a cartoon a slight distance above your letter. I really enjoyed this cartoon to the fullest. And the only thing the artist had not put in it is a dunce cap on our president’s head.

Now on to Delaware and some more ice cream. Mr. Biden will have to make another critical choice there, vanilla or chocolate.

Oh, by the way, Mr. Peterson, I did serve in the United States Army and I feel I have earned my right to express myself. Are you also a veteran or are using your right of “freedom of speech” that someone else provided for you?