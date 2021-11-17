Reader expresses disappointment in council liquor sales decision

I would like to express my deep disappointment in the Grand Island City Council and our mayor. On Nov. 9 our City Council voted 6-2 to not extend bar closing hours from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Bar and restaurant owners have made substantial investments in downtown Grand Island during the past several years. Downtown Grand Island used to be a place that nobody cared about and now it has a variety of fun bars and delicious dining establishments.

Downtown bars and restaurants came together and asked the city council for the option of being open seven more hours per week. The city council, in a very close-minded manner, overwhelmingly said no.

The Grand Island Police Department was very much against the bar hours being extended because they are short staffed at this time. Hall County Attorney Marty Klein explained to the city council that he researched the number of cases prosecuted in other communities where bar hours were extended from 1 a.m. to 2. His conclusion was that extending the bar closing hours did not have an impact on the number of cases prosecuted in those communities.