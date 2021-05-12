Reasonable gun control needed to stop senseless loss of lives

According to Amy Goodman from Democracy Now in America, there has been over 200 mass shootings in our country since the first of the year. The last one was Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colo., where six people were killed by a gunman at a birthday party, then he shot himself.

So what do the governor of Nebraska and the county commissioners of Hall, Howard and other counties do? In their lack of wisdom, they declare Nebraska and some counties 2nd Amendment state and counties. Assault rifles have one purpose and one purpose only. That is to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time. If these officials cared about the citizens they are supposed to represent, they would not be so anxious to legislate via propaganda. This is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

No one, including our president or our Congress, has any intent of taking everyone’s guns away. This shows us we are led by right-wing extremists who put political party before the health and safety of the citizens they should protect. Sensible gun regulations in other countries have proven their effectiveness. Your vote counts. Vote with common sense in the next election.