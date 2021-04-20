Reasonable gun law changes aren’t a threat

The Wednesday front-page article regarding Hall County commissioners voting to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary left me baffled.

First, the headline, ”Hall County rejects Biden gun control,” is not explained. Exactly what measures do these constituents and commissioners see as infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens to own guns? What is Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad applauding with passage of this statement?

I see nothing in President Biden’s executive actions that indicates infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. If you read the actual proposals, these are pretty reasonable measures for “getting guns out of the bad people’s hands,” as Sheriff Conrad claims to support. They include measures like closing background check loopholes and addressing “ghost gun” kits that do not have serial numbers, making them hard to trace when used to commit a crime.

I even watched the video of the meeting posted on The Independent’s website, hoping for more substance. It was just video of the quotes in the article. I would like an explanation that addresses the actual gun control proposals rather than the same old hysteria that any measure to impose sensible gun regulation is going to threaten our rights under the Second Amendment.