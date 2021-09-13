Recall isn't answer; run for office

You have heard the joke, “Those who can’t play, coach!”

It seems in Loup City the joke has been “those without children in our school or those who have never run for public office — criticize.”

Our Loup City school board (as I would assume all school boards) is made up of people who care enough to give their time to see that our school has the facilities and personnel to give our youths the best educational experience available.

Those listed on the recall have given years of their time, and with this experience they have worked together to do what they feel is best for our children.

It’s easy to sit at a couple meetings and think you have a better idea. You might, so run for school board at the next election!

I’m tired of all the folks with the “Fox Channel” mentality. It’s easy to sit at coffee and criticize. Going to a couple meetings doesn’t make you informed on any issue. When you get involved, you will find it’s harder than you thought and there’s a lot of things you can’t change.

Come on folks. Put up or shut up.

Do something to make your community better — plant a tree, donate to a food pantry, get the shot!