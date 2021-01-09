Recycle with Habitat for Humanity

Recently I placed a recycle tote in the Cairo Community Center with a sign reading ‘ALUMINUM CANS ONLY’. Though there have been few events because of COVID we were pleased to learn the tote is half full of cans with little trash. I we plan to bag them up soon and take them to the Habitat for Humanity cage at the Cairo Pump & Pantry.

Multiple times I have witnessed activities at event centers where recycle totes are not available. I think most people would be willing to recycle if the option was viable. Perhaps someone in your community would be willing to install a recycle tote or totes if none are available at your local community center. I know the Habitat for Humanity organization would be appreciative and put the cans to good use!