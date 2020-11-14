Recycling being done well for Grand Island

Several months ago, I heard rumors that Mid-Nebraska Disposal was not recycling. The owner of the company graciously gave me, Julie Hehnke, (Grand Island City Council member) and Denise McGovern-Gallagher (director of Grand Island Clean Community System) a tour of the recycling facility. We observed the recycling facility in action and witnessed the bales of recyclable material. Mid-Nebraska Disposal ships the bales to Millennium Recycling Inc. in Sioux Falls, S.D., to be further processed.

Mid-Nebraska Disposal doesn’t always use trucks specifically designated for recycling to pick up the recycling. Also, if the recycling material is contaminated it has to go in the trash. Mid-Nebraska Disposal is providing our community with the valuable service of recycling. They are partnering with individual households and making it convenient to reduce waste and save landfill space.