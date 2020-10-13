Reelect Karen Bredthauer for District 2 Hall County commissioner

I am pleased that Karen Bredthauer has decided to run for a second term on the Hall County Board of Commissioners. During her first term, she has diligently looked out for the interests of the taxpayers of Hall County. Prior to her first term on the county board, Karen also had eight and a half years experience on the Regional Planning Commission, during seven of which she served as vice chairwoman.

Karen is an amazingly successful woman who does more than attend the meetings. She is not afraid to speak up and voice her opinion for the good of our county. She is eager to “do the homework” to prove herself and face the numerous challenges to keep the people’s best interests at heart. Anyone who knows Karen is aware that she is a tireless worker and is a success story. She is a hard working, diligent person — on a personal and professional level — and she has the determination to stand up and fight for what is right.