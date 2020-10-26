Reelect Karen Bredthauer

Keep Karen Bredthauer on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

Karen is a proven conservative. From the first day Karen became a member of the board, she has voted no to increased spending and her votes have balanced the county budget without raising the tax levy. The taxpayers need a conservative member, especially now.

With the coronavirus on everyone’s mind, some citizens in our community are uncertain of their jobs, incomes and day-to-day living. She recognizes there are many uncertainties that lie ahead with the pandemic.

Join me in voting Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.