Reelect Karen Bredthauer

Keep Karen Bredthauer on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Karen is a proven conservative. From the first day Karen became a member of the board, she has voted no to increased spending and her votes have balanced the county budget without raising the tax levy. The taxpayers need a conservative member, especially now.
With the coronavirus on everyone’s mind, some citizens in our community are uncertain of their jobs, incomes and day-to-day living. She recognizes there are many uncertainties that lie ahead with the pandemic.
Join me in voting Karen Bredthauer for the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
